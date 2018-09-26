MY HERO ACADEMIA Will Be Getting A Fourth Season, Developing
Twitter user Moetron or pKjd has broken many news before, this latest report states that My Hero Academia is producing a fourth season. The image that confirms this new project is a promotional piece from the third season. It is teasing the new things to come.
According to Twitter user pKjd, the My Hero Academia anime series will be getting a fourth season. The source is a promotional image from the anime's third season. Details are limited.
In the image we can see four of our U.A. students: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Ochaco Uraraka. They are accompanied by two students from rival schools: Camie Utsushimi (or is it Toga? hmmm) and Inasa Yoarashi.
Other characters that are in the background and apparently not as prominent on the image are: All Might (weakened), Mei Hatsume, Denki Kaminari, Seiji Shishikura, Yo Shindo and Pro Hero Gang Orca.
There is no other information, just this text that states "HeroAca anime 4th season confirmation".
As soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.
