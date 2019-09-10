MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Check Out These Recently Released In-Game Screenshots
My Hero One's Justice 2 was announced in Japan just a few weeks ago, and Bandai Namco officially confirmed — during this year's New York Comic-Con — that players here in the West will also be able to play the game when it releases for home consoles and PC in 2020.
We get a glimpse of some of the new fighters that will be joining the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2, in these recently released screenshots.
The official announcement trailer for the game introduced us to some of the new characters that will be joining the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2, as well as some of the new stages; making us feel like this game could well be an expansion to the first.
While we may still have to keep waiting until the developers reveal more details about the game, today we get some new in-game screenshots that give us a look at The Big 3's leader Mirio Togata, All Might, Shigaraki, and Kai Chisaki — in order to keep fans of the series excited for the upcoming 3v3 fighting title.
Take a look:
The fight gets bigger, badder, and even QUIRKIER with all of your favorite heroes & villains in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Prepare to go beyond with newly added characters and stages!
My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) in 2020.
