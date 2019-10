MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Check Out These Recently Released In-Game Screenshots

We get a glimpse of some of the new fighters that will be joining the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2 , in these recently released screenshots.

Heroes, let’s go Plus Ultra! Follow in All Might’s footsteps and fight for your own justice against the dreadful Overhaul in the upcoming 3D fighting game #MyHeroOnesJustice2 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC! pic.twitter.com/KJz7Le1cyz — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) October 9, 2019

POWERRR! Go head-to-head against one of The Big 3, Mirio Togata. Take on the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki. Become the Symbol of Peace.



Experience your favorite fights in MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2! Pre-Order #MHOJ2 today: https://t.co/QncT9Wi8sz pic.twitter.com/GPe4rX3U7i — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 9, 2019



























The fight gets bigger, badder, and even QUIRKIER with all of your favorite heroes & villains in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Prepare to go beyond with newly added characters and stages!

was announced in Japan just a few weeks ago, and Bandai Namco officially confirmed — during this year's New York Comic-Con — that players here in the West will also be able to play the game when it releases for home consoles and PCThe official announcement trailer for the game introduced us to some of the new characters that will be joining the roster in, as well as some of the new stages; making us feel like this game could well be an expansion to the first.While we may still have to keep waiting until the developers reveal more details about the game, today we get some new in-game screenshots that give us a look at The Big 3's leader Mirio Togata, All Might, Shigaraki, and Kai Chisaki — in order to keep fans of the series excited for the upcoming 3v3 fighting title.Take a look:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) in 2020.