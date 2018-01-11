MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Confirms Inasa Yoarashi As The Next DLC
The official Weekly Jump magazine has announced that the first DLC character to hit My Hero One's Justice will be the Whirlwind hero, Inasa Yoarashi or hero name Gale Force. A first-year student at Shiketsu High School, Inasa can control the air around him making gusts of wind to attack enemies or use them for defensive purposes.
Developer Byking's upcoming 3D anime fighting game, My Hero One's Justice, has announced that the next DLC character will be Inasa Yoarashi. Here is more information.
The character made his debut on the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc of the series and immediately became a fan favorite due to his energetic, hyperactive and enthusiastic personality. There is a YouTube video with gameplay featuring the character that can be found down below. There has not been anything official revealed yet but datamining is a thing. There is no release date on the DLC character, however, Inasa will launch along with his missions.
