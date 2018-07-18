MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Released A New Trailer Showing Off The Story And Gameplay!

My Hero Academia's latest game, One's Justice, has just revealed a brand new trailer showcasing gameplay and the different modes and features!

Its time to "Go Beyond!" with Bandai Namco Entertainment's new video game My Hero: One's Justice. This new fighting game is an adaptation of the hit anime series My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero). The game will see the player choose three heroes or villains (With the help of the new 'sidekick system') as they are pitted against an opposing three heroes or villains in pitched combat with destructable environments! Recently a new trailer for the game was released that shows off some of the new modes and mechanics such as character customization, the hero and villain story modes, online fighting and also the sidekick system! Check it out below!







With a staggering roster of heroes and villains to choose from; My Hero: Ones Justice releases on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 23rd. The game will then be released in North America and Europe, on all major consoles, on October 26th. You can also preorder and get Endeavor as a DLC character! Excited for the new game! Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Plus ultra!

