MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Shares The Official Release Date Of DLC Inasa Yoarashi
Publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed that the release date for the upcoming DLC character Inasa Yoarashi or Gale Force is November 14. He will have his own mission pack just like other characters. Here is the official description of the character:
Inasa declined the offer to join U.A. High School, despite appearing at the top of the school’s wish list ahead of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki—instead attending Shiketsu High School, where he is revered as one of the most respected students of his generation.
His whirlwind quirk allows him to manipulate the wind to control the distance between himself and his opponent. Using this power, he has total control of the field—making him an expert at long-ranged attacks.
A first-year student at Shiketsu High School, Inasa can control the air around him making gusts of wind to attack enemies or use them for defensive purposes. The character made his debut on the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc of the series and immediately became a fan favorite due to his energetic, hyperactive and enthusiastic personality. There is a YouTube video with gameplay featuring the character that can be found down below. There has not been anything official revealed yet but datamining is a thing.
