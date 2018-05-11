MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Shares The Official Release Date Of DLC Inasa Yoarashi

Developer Byking's upcoming 3D anime fighting game, My Hero One's Justice , has announced the official release date of the DLC character Inasa Yoarashi. Here is more.

Publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed that the release date for the upcoming DLC character Inasa Yoarashi or Gale Force is November 14. He will have his own mission pack just like other characters. Here is the official description of the character:

Inasa declined the offer to join U.A. High School, despite appearing at the top of the school’s wish list ahead of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki—instead attending Shiketsu High School, where he is revered as one of the most respected students of his generation.

His whirlwind quirk allows him to manipulate the wind to control the distance between himself and his opponent. Using this power, he has total control of the field—making him an expert at long-ranged attacks.