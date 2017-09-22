New Casting Spotted For Himiko Toga And Dabi In MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime With Manga Hiatus Announced
Himiko Toga is a character who seems to be a favorite of the author even though he says shes one of the most difficult females for him to draw. She was rated #3 with American fans in the latest popularity poll, and hit #19 with Japanese fans. Take a look at who will be voicing the dangerous young lady down below!
In August, the My Hero Academia anime got a cameo from young villain Himiko Toga and Dabi, there will also be a short hiatus for the manga. Hit the jump for the full details!
Himiko Toga will be voiced by Misato Fukuen, she was previously on Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya's Tanaka, Jojo's Iggy, Sailor Moon Cystal's Chibi Moon/Black Lady, To Love-Ru's Golden Darkness. Dabi will also be voiced by Hiro Shimono he was Attack On Titan's Connie Springer, Berserk's Isidro.
In this tweet it translates to "Anime! I started!" which is all the proof we need to know that they will be coming.
This image down below shows the characters and their voices, along with some artwork of them for your viewing pleasure!
Here is the official tweet announcing the short hiatus for the manga series. What are your thoughts on the article? Are you upset with the hiatus? Are you excited for the new characters coming into the show? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
