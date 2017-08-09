New MY HERO ACADEMIA Clip "Students Vs Teachers" Has Hit

A new clip from Crunchyroll of the hit anime series My Hero Academia has been released showing us the class fighting against the teachers!

Crunchyroll has released a new official video showing the young heroes in training getting ready to face one of their greatest challenges yet. Their own teachers! In the beginning of this clip we see the class get paired into groups of two to face off against a different teacher. With their home room teacher picking each pair and teach specifically it looks as though the battle will be very interesting for our young heroes in training!



Here is the video for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the pairs? What would be your favorite pair of quirks to use together? Are you up to date with the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]