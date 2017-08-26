New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Poster Hypes The "Final Exam" Arc

Before My Hero Academia closes out its stellar season 2, there's one more arc from the manga it will adapt in the remaining six episodes.

The summer anime season is winding down and the majority of anime fandom is beginning to look towards the approaching fall season. However, My Hero Academia season 2 still has an important arc to adapt as the "Final Exam" arc will be told in the show's remaining six episodes.



The arc will see the students of U.A. High School for tag-teams to take on one of their very own teachers! What are the odds that whoever Deku gets paired up with will find themselves taking on All Might? To celebrate what will likely be this season's final arc (unless they somehow get to the "School Trip" arc as well), the show's official website has released a new key visual.



The Final Exam arc kicks things off next Saturday, with the aptly titled season 2 episode 21, "

Sonaero Kimatsu Tesuto" or "

Gear up for the Final Exams".