New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Poster Hypes The Stain Arc

Ask any fan of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga and the upcoming arc focusing on Stain is where the series makes the leap from good to great.

There's a hero killer on the loose and he's already left Iida-kun's older brother, Ingenium paralyzed. Will Midoriya-kun and Todoroki's help be enough to prevent Iida from suffering the same fate when he goes for revenge? Manga readers have been hyping this particular arc as the point where the series really turns the corner and becomes something special. Hopefully all the hype doesn't lead to a let down!



My Hero Acdemia took this past weekend off but the second cour begins this Saturday with an all new episode. The series is currently streaming as it airs in Japan on Crunchyroll.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 12 published volumes, with a thirteenth slated for April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release

VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release



The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.



Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.