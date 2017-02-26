New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Promo Teases Snippets Of The New OP
TOHO Animation has released a new promotional video for season 2 of My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia). The footage gives us our first look at Neito Monoma and Ibara Shiozaki who were previously revealed back in January via concept art.
Check out new footage from the second season of My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia) along with a brief tease of the anime's new opening song, "Peace Sign" from Kenshi Yonezu.
The second season of the smash-hit anime kicks off March 25.
TOHO also released another character vignette, this time focusing on Tsuyu Asui, who was briefly glimpsed in season 1 but will play a much bigger role in season 2. A new key visual was also released on the official website, heroaca.com.
ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 11 published volumes, with two more slated for February and April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
In addition to the eleven volumes published, there are 22 additional chapters (issues) which will make up the 12th and 13th volumes respectively. The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]