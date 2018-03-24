New Poster For MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE MOVIE - THE TWO HEROES Shows All Might With His Eyes Wide-Open
Our report on the setting and release date of the My Hero Academia film has been confirmed with the release of this new poster. In addition to providing a new look at the U.A. High students and a younger All Might, the poster also reaffirms that the film will be released on August 3 and that the tagline is, "Who Is Your Hero?"
We reported previously that the My Hero Academia anime film would focus on a younger All-Might and the new poster for the project confirms it.
In an earlier report, we also revealed that chief animator Yoshihiko Umakoshi would not be working on the upcoming third season of the Studio Bones anime as he would be busy with the film.
In addition to checking AnimeMojo, you can make daily visits to the film's official website http://heroaca-movie.com/ though there's currently not much more info than what we've previously reported.
