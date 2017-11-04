My Hero Academia Headlines Pictures

REVIEW: MY HERO ACADEMIA Is Slow, But Building Up For Future Episodes

Season two, episode two of the My Hero Academia anime series is in the books! Check out our review after the jump and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 4/11/2017
Filed Under: "My Hero Academia"
My Hero Academia is not doubt moving a little slower than we would want, but it will be alright, the build up is there in the episode. Sure they probably could have fit a little bit more source material than we've received so far.

It is really hard not to focus on how slow it has been so far and it wasn't that way at all when it comes to the first season. There could be tons of paragraphs written about how slow it is a times. Anyway, back to why everyone is here. 

There are two main parts to episode two of My Hero Academia. First, the other students not apart of the 1-A hero course. Midoriya and his group get to school and discover many other students checking out their upcoming competition in the sports festival. There is a lot of potential when it comes to faces in the crowd. There could be some potential characters there, but that remains to be seen. One of them goes as far to declare war on against 1-A. Whether or not he joins or faces 1-A remains to be seen. 

Bakugo has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder when it comes to the sports festival. When charged with the opening address he encites outrage when he states "I'm gonna win." Midoriya calmly states that Bakugo is really taking the festival seriously. Has he put his HUGE ego behind him? It remains to be seen, but old habits die hard.

The sports festival field gets a little bit more interesting as each class is rouned out. 1-A with Bakugo and Todoroki, 1-B Looks interesting, but we don't know much about them, and 1-C has the kid that declared war on 1-A. The class dynamic is really interesting and fun to think about where they will be taking it this season.

The opening game to the festival is an obsatacle course and Todoroki, the fire & ice guy, shines as he shoots ahead of everyone else and leaves them trying to figure out how to get around Todoroki. There are other things in the even that make it interesting, but that is better left out of the review.

All in all the first two episodes are set up episodes to something much much bigger. It shows all the students and the emotional problems that ensue with being around each other. They're really setting up characters arcs and it will be interesting to see which characters enlighten future episodes, because as it stands right now there isn't much going on, but you do feel it is going somewhere. It isn't going as fast as the manga, but hopefully it will get there.

What did you all think of the second episode? Let us know what you think in the comment section below. Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
