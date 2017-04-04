REVIEW: MY HERO ACADEMIA's Season 2 Premiere!
Was it just me, or did My Hero Academia season 1 just end. The time between season 1 and 2 was really short for some reason, but that isn't why most people are here right? Lets get started!
The season premiere of My Hero Academia's season 2 came and went. Check out what we thought of the first episode after the jump!!!
While the show is just getting started and didn't provide the umph that Attack on Titan's season premiere provided, there is still much to talk about. The first half of the show seemed like a recap from the first season, but that is alright considering most anime shows don't get a second season. It was probably to attract more viewers and give them everything they needed to continue in the series. The first half has Midoriya narrating his origin story followed by the adults of UA spending some time going over the problems they had at the end of last season.
Yes, the recap was for new viewers, I can see why fans of the first season could be a little underwhelmed by the season premiere. After all when a show comes back they should provide a little enticement right?
The creators are most likely saving more plot details for down the road, but this episode focuses on the introduction of the schools upcoming sports festival. Meanwhile we are kept thinking about the villanious uprising, so its hard to get into the sports festival, but obviously there is more than meets the eye.
In the episode Ochako is extremely stoked for the sports festival, way more than her peers. Ochako ambitions for fame and glory are only a means to an end. That end is money. She does feel shallow about lusting after money, but it is for a good cause. She feels obligated to help her families failing business. The episodes focus is on why our heros want to be heros. Some of the characters are more connected to the role than others. Midoriya and Bakugo come to mind.
All in all the episode was a tone setting episode for things to come. There is more one the horizon! Was I the only one that really enjoyed the new intro song? There is something about it that gets me pumped!
I'm also really enjoying the Simuldub broadcasts from FUNimation. Being relatively new to Anime, I'm not one to read my way through an episode. I don't have any problems with the voice casting other than some characters might seem a litter older compared to other teenage characters.
My Hero Academia's last season was amazing and I look forward to the new journey that is coming in season 2! Stay tuned to AnimeMojo for more upcoming reviews!
Did you watch the season premiere of My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comment section! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free HERE!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]