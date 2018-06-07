Street Date Trailer For MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Confirms The Game's Release Date As October 26th

The most recent trailer for Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming game, which is based on the anime My Hero Academia , confirms that the game will be releasing on the 26th of October. Check it out...

Bandai Namco Entertainment recently released a new trailer to announce the release date for their upcoming game My Hero One's Justice - which is set to launch on

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game is based on the anime series

- which recently reached its third season.

The brief trailer shows off some of the game's action as well as confirms the release date to be October 26th 2018 . This means that the game will be in competition with SoulCalibur 6 which releases only a week prior.



Check out the new trailer below:





The trailer also shows off an available pre-order bonus - which you can check out an image of below:

