Studio Bones' MY HERO ACADEMIA Confirms Two-Cour Third Season
Yesterday, we reported that Funimation is continuing their strong service for those who prefer anime-dubs with the reveal that My Hero Academia season 3 will be simuldubbed. Within that announcement was also the confirmation that the third season will consist of 25 episodes.
In addition to confirming their simuldub of My Hero Academia season 3, Funimation has also revealed that the third season of My Hero Academia will consist of 25 episodes!
The first season of MHA consisted of 12 episodes while the second season had its episode count bumped to 25. Some fans were concerned that with the anime beginning to catch up with Kōhei Horikoshi's manga, Studio Bones might bump the third season back down to 12 or 13 episodes. Funimation's announcement confirms that won't be the case.
However, there's a strong chance that a fourth season may not happen for quite a while seeing as how the anime is rapidly catching up to its source material. Luckily, there's an upcoming anime film set to debut this Summer. Should it prove successful, expect more films and possibly spinoff to follow.
Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]