The MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Anime Film Opens In 4th Place In Japan

The first My Hero Academia anime film opened in Japanese theaters this past weekend and earned enough yen for a 4th place finish behind

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes opened in 299 theaters across Japan and earned ¥500,320,000 (about $4,505,114 USD). That was good enough for a 4th place finish.



After earlier screenings at Anime Expo and SDCC, Funimation will be releasing the film in select theaters across North America on September 25, 26, 27, 29 and October 2. Showing alternate between subtitles and English voiceovers, with the 25th starting off with subtitled showings.



Code Blue the Movie (2018) retained its #1 ranking for the second weekend in a row, followed by two foreign films- Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Incredibles 2.



In its third weekend of release, the live-action Bleach film dropped from the Top 10, clearing ¥23,459,400 yen ($211,203 USD). Reports from Japan indicate that the film will need a strong international performance to keep from being classified as a failure.

