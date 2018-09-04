Two New Cast Additions For THE MY HERO ACADEMIA Film Announced
The highly-anticipated My Hero Academia movie which will hit Japanese theaters this August has revealed new information on the film's original character Melissa. It seems she is a resident of the floating island, I Island. She makes hero support items under the tutelage of her father, Katsuhisa Namase. The elder Namase is apparently a friend of All Might from his younger days.
My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes has announced who will be voicing the original characters, Melissa and Devitt, resident scientists on the mysterious I Island.
Melissa will be voiced by Mirai Shida while Katsuhisa Namase will portray Devitt.
The film will open in Japan on August 3. Season 3 of My Hero Academia kicked off last Saturday with an original episode.
