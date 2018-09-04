My Hero Academia Headlines Pictures

Two New Cast Additions For THE MY HERO ACADEMIA Film Announced

My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes has announced who will be voicing the original characters, Melissa and Devitt, resident scientists on the mysterious I Island.

The highly-anticipated My Hero Academia movie which will hit Japanese theaters this August has revealed new information on the film's original character Melissa. It seems she is a resident of the floating island, I Island.  She makes hero support items under the tutelage of her father, Katsuhisa Namase.  The elder Namase is apparently a friend of All Might from his younger days.

Melissa will be voiced by  Mirai Shida while Katsuhisa Namase will portray Devitt.

The film will open in Japan on August 3.  Season 3 of My Hero Academia kicked off last Saturday with an original episode.
