My Hero Academia Headlines Pictures

Weekly Shonen Jump's MY HERO ACADEMIA Popularity Poll Has Some Explosive Results

Weekly Shonen Jump's MY HERO ACADEMIA Popularity Poll Has Some Explosive Results

Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga home of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia (Boku no Hīrō Akademia) manga recently polled its reader to discover the series' most popular characters.

MarkJulian | 12/13/2017
Filed Under: "My Hero Academia"
If your a longtime fan of manga or anime, popularity polls in Weekly Shonen Jump are something you're very familiar with.  Sasuke regularl dominated the popularity polls for Naruto while Tōshirō Hitsugaya regularly upstagged Ichigo as the most popular character in Bleach.  Well, the latest character popularity poll for My Hero Academia also has some surprising results as Katsuki Bakugo upstaged Deku to take the top slot.  Check out the rankings below.
  1. Katsuki Bakugo - 5,909
  2. Izuku "Deku" Midoriya - 3,205
  3. Shoto Todoroki - 3,204
  4. Eijiro Kirishima - 2,006
  5. Tenya Iida - 1,822
  6. Shota Aizawa/Eraserhead - 1,453
  7. All Might - 1,378
  8. Denki Kaminari - 1,223
  9. Ochaco Uraraka - 1,211
  10. Hitoshi Shinso - 1,1,78



Bakugo has actually beaten Deku before, in the previous character poll, while Deu was initially the fan favorite in the very first survey.  

Recently, there's been some very big announcements coming out of the franchise, including plans for its first feature film and the announcement of a Spring 2018 release date for seson 3.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]