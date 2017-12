Weekly Shonen Jump's MY HERO ACADEMIA Popularity Poll Has Some Explosive Results

Katsuki Bakugo - 5,909 Izuku "Deku" Midoriya - 3,205 Shoto Todoroki - 3,204 Eijiro Kirishima - 2,006 Tenya Iida - 1,822 Shota Aizawa/Eraserhead - 1,453 All Might - 1,378 Denki Kaminari - 1,223 Ochaco Uraraka - 1,211 Hitoshi Shinso - 1,1,78

If your a longtime fan of manga or anime, popularity polls in Weekly Shonen Jump are something you're very familiar with. Sasuke regularl dominated the popularity polls for Naruto while Tōshirō Hitsugaya regularly upstagged Ichigo as the most popular character in Bleach. Well, the latest character popularity poll for My Hero Academia also has some surprising results as Katsuki Bakugo upstaged Deku to take the top slot. Check out the rankings below.Bakugo has actually beaten Deku before, in the previous character poll, while Deu was initially the fan favorite in the very first survey.Recently, there's been some very big announcements coming out of the franchise, including plans for its first feature film and the announcement of a Spring 2018 release date for seson 3.