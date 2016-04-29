Viz Showcases BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE's English Voice Cast In New Trailer

Amanda C. Miller voices Boruto in VIZ's English dub release of Boruto: Naruto the Movie which arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America on March 28.

After releasing in Japan in August 2015 and a special subtitled theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada in October 2015, an English dub of Boruto: Naruto the Movie will finally become available on March 28 thanks to VIZ Media. The film featuers the voice talents of Amanda C. Miller as Boruto, Cherami Leigh as Sarada and Robbie Daymond as Mitsuki.



Are you looking forward to entering an all-new era of The Leaf Village this March? The film will arrive just in time to catch fans up before the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations TV anime starts this April.









BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Synopsis

Boruto Uzumaki has inherited the mischievous spirit and endless energy from his famous father, the 7th Hokage, Naruto. As he enters his Chunin exams, a harsh decision made by Naruto angers Boruto, causing their personalities to clash, awakening a fierce ambition within the young shinobi to surpass his father with his own skills and techniques. But in order to do so, he will need the help of none other than Uchiha Sasuke, Naruto's lifelong rival and childhood friend. Although Boruto has convinced himself that he has what it takes to surpass the 7th Hokage, he soon discovers that the road ahead is not nearly as simple as the young shinobi has envisioned.



Boruto: Naruto the Movie opens the doors for a new generation of shinobi to put their abilities to the test, as they face a mysterious enemy and hope to restore peace to Konoha, and the hardships within their own families. The 7th Hokage certainly has an impressive battle history behind him, but on this occasion, he will need the strong teamwork of old friends and new talents in order to win.

