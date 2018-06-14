New Characters And Theme Song Revealed In MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Clip
Toho began streaming a new trailer for the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film. The video previews the new film-original characters, and reveals the film's theme song "Long Hope Philia." Masaki Suda performed the song.
My Hero Academia fans are so lucky right now. Having a new video game and movie coming out, we are just swimming in new content. There is a new clip showcasing new characters and a song from the film.
Funimation and TOHO will host a world premiere of the film with English subtitles at Anime Expo on July 5. The film will open in Japan on August 3. Funimation plans to release the film in the U.S. and Canada this fall.
Funimation describes the film:
The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.
New characters for David Shield (voiced by Katsuhisa Namase), Melissa Shield (voiced by Mirai Shida), and Wolfram (voiced by Rikiya Koyama). Melissa is a quirkless girl whom Deku meets on I-Island, and her father David was a friend of All Might in his younger days. David is a scientist who makes hero support items, and Melissa works hard to follow in his footsteps. Wolfram is a leader of a mysterious villain team that aims to overthrow the Hero Society.
Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi is credited with the original work, character designs, and as chief supervisor. Returning staff members include director Kenji Nagasakiat BONES, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi. TOHO is distributing the film.
