New Live-Action Bleach Trailer Reveals Looks At Main Characters

Anime fans are skeptical of the live-action world. Comic book adaptations have thrived in Hollywood and anime has not been successful. Titles like Death Note have fallen apart in the west, and live-action takes such as Fullmetal Alchemist have also been critiqued.
It’s a good thing Bleach is here to turn around that kind of reputation then. So far, the live-action adaptation is shaping up to be a formidable one.
Warner Bro. Japan released two new trailers for Bleach. The new reels show off characters like Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki.
The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the "Substitute Shinigami" arc.
Are you excited for the live-action adaptation?
