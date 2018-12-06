New Live-Action Bleach Trailer Reveals Looks At Main Characters

The crew of the upcoming live-action film Bleach revealed a new trailer and poster. This new trailer is the first one to give us a look at the film's characters.

Anime fans are skeptical of the live-action world. Comic book adaptations have thrived in Hollywood and anime has not been successful. Titles like Death Note have fallen apart in the west, and live-action takes such as Fullmetal Alchemist have also been critiqued.

It’s a good thing Bleach is here to turn around that kind of reputation then. So far, the live-action adaptation is shaping up to be a formidable one.

Warner Bro. Japan released two new trailers for Bleach. The new reels show off characters like Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki.





The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the "Substitute Shinigami" arc.