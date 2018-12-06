New MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Spinoff Coming in July

VIZ Media announced that "a new series set in the world of the bestselling manga series My Hero Academia," My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will be available on July 3.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes tells the story of Koichi Haimawari, a would-be hero who uses his Quirk to help others. When he and a girl named Kazuho Haneyama find themselves accosted by thugs, a vigilante known as Knuckleduster comes to save them. The down-low hero shows Koichi what being a vigilante is all about, and he decides to become one himself. However, the job is more dangerous than he could have imagined.
The spinoff gives fans a look at how the underground world of vigilantism works. While characters like All Might stress the decline of vigilantism because of pro-hero organizations, the career does thrive in the smaller corners of city life. Pro-heroes like Eraserhead may not agree with vigilantes, but the leads of this spinoff seem to have the gang’s reluctant respect. So, there is a chance Knuckleduster and his crew may pop into My Hero Academia.
My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi will appear at Comic Con International in San Diego.
Are you checking out the spinoff?
