New Preview Of BAKUTSURI BAR HUNTER Gives Us A Look At Totta

Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine began streaming a special short anime for the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter television anime series.
The anime stars: (Name spellings aren't confirmed)
Ryou Hirohashi as protagonist Totta Ritsute
Yumi Uchiyama as Totta's bar soul partner Potepen
Mitsuki Saiga as Totta's rival Kiba Samejima
Kouta Nemoto as the bar soul Shuwajirō
Kenji Seto is the series director. Yoichi Kato is handling the series composition, Akemi Yokota is designing the characters, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi is composing the music.
The anime will center on the elementary school student Totta, who loves to fish. One day a bar soul named Potepen appears from the barcode on Totta's bag of potato chips. Together, Totta and Potepen use a special "Bakutsuri" bar rod item to fish for other bar souls.
The anime will premiere this fall on TV Tokyo.
The franchise is a collaboration between Bandai, Shogakukan, and Toei Animation, and includes an anime, a manga, a game, and a toy line. Toei Animation will be in charge of the upcoming anime. The manga launched on March 15 in the April issue of Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine. Bandai began releasing the toy line starting with the "Bakutsuri Bar Rod" on March 17.
The Bakutsuri Bar Rod is an attachment for a player's Nintendo 3DS, and players can then download a free Bakutsuri Bar Hunter game for the 3DS to play the game.
