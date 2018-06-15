New Promo Video For PLANET WITH Anime Is Out, Satoshi Mizukami's Manga Video

Planet With's website just released a new video showcasing footage of the upcoming anime. Check out the clips, art and details regarding the show's production. If mecha anime is your thing, you'll love it.

The official website for J.C. Staff and manga creator Satoshi Mizukami's original mecha anime Planet With just released a promotional video for Mizukami's manga. The manga video introduces Mizukami's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Sengoku Yōko, Spirit Circle, and Kyomu o Yuku manga. The anime's Atsushi Abe voices characters in the video with MAO, who plays characters including Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer's Samidare in the video.















Bandai Channel will release a web advance screening of the first episode of Planet With. The first 2,000 Bandai Channel members to access the video will be able to view it in July 1.

The show will premiere on July 8 on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. The series will also air on MBS and BS11.





The website describes the anime's story:

"I'm an ally to people I want to ally with. That's all!"

Sōya Kuroi lives a peaceful life despite having no memories of his past. But one day, his city is suddenly attacked by a giant machine known as a "Nebula Weapon." Along with the cat-like Sensei and the gothic lolita girl Ginko, he is dragged into the fight, but he ends up the enemy of seven heroes who are working to protect the city. What is Sōya's reason for fighting that is locked deep within his memories?

Youhei Suzuki is directing the anime at J.C. Staff, and Mizukami is credited for series composition for the anime, as well as 1,074 pages of storyboards and the original script draft. Kazunori Iwakura is designing the characters for animation. Yoshitsune Izuna and Yasuyoshi Uetsu are the mechanical designers. Tsuyoshi Isomoto is the prop designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director, and Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music.





Mizukami launched his Spirit Circle manga in Young King Ours in May 2012, and ended the series in March 2016. Shonengahosha shipped the sixth and final compiled volume in June 2016. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2014, and Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in print.