New Subbed SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Trailer Released

A new, english-subbed trailer for the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale animated film has been released online. Check out the new trailer which puts Kirito and co. in a new augmented reality.

The official YouTube channel for the Madman Australian Anime Festival has uploaded an english-subbed trailer for the upcoming Aniplex anime feature Sword Art Online: Ordinal Sclae.  The festival will be held on March 4-5 in Perth.  The film will play in the US in select theaters beginning on March 9, courtesy of Eleven Arts.  However, Animplex of America will host a special North American premiere in Hollywood on March 1.  

The film opens in Japan on February 18  and will play at a total of 150 theaters.  While the film is based on an orignal story, the creator of the light novel series,  Reki Kawahara, wrote the script.  

In 2022, the world of virtual reality was upended by the arrival of a new invention from a genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba, called NerveGear. It was the first full-dive system, and with it, came endless possibilities to VRMMORPGs.

In 2026, a new machine called the Augma is developed to compete against the NerveGear and its successor, the Amusphere. A next-gen wearable device, the Augma doesn't have a full-dive function like its predecessors. Instead, it uses Augmented Reality (AR) to get players into the game. It is safe, user-friendly and lets users play while they are conscious, making it an instant hit on the market. The most popular game on the system is “Ordinal Scale” (aka: OS), an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma.

Asuna and the gang have already been playing OS for a while, by the time Kirito decides to join them. They're about to find out that Ordinal Scale isn't all fun and games...
