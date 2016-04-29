New Subbed SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Trailer Released
The official YouTube channel for the Madman Australian Anime Festival has uploaded an english-subbed trailer for the upcoming Aniplex anime feature Sword Art Online: Ordinal Sclae. The festival will be held on March 4-5 in Perth. The film will play in the US in select theaters beginning on March 9, courtesy of Eleven Arts. However, Animplex of America will host a special North American premiere in Hollywood on March 1.
A new, english-subbed trailer for the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale animated film has been released online. Check out the new trailer which puts Kirito and co. in a new augmented reality.
The film opens in Japan on February 18 and will play at a total of 150 theaters. While the film is based on an orignal story, the creator of the light novel series, Reki Kawahara, wrote the script.
Click here to check out a previously realesed trailer from Aniplex.
In 2022, the world of virtual reality was upended by the arrival of a new invention from a genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba, called NerveGear. It was the first full-dive system, and with it, came endless possibilities to VRMMORPGs.
In 2026, a new machine called the Augma is developed to compete against the NerveGear and its successor, the Amusphere. A next-gen wearable device, the Augma doesn't have a full-dive function like its predecessors. Instead, it uses Augmented Reality (AR) to get players into the game. It is safe, user-friendly and lets users play while they are conscious, making it an instant hit on the market. The most popular game on the system is “Ordinal Scale” (aka: OS), an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma.
Asuna and the gang have already been playing OS for a while, by the time Kirito decides to join them. They're about to find out that Ordinal Scale isn't all fun and games...
