New Visual and Release Date Announced for FATE/STAY NIGHT HEAVEN'S FEEL Film
After the massive success of the first film in the Heaven's Feel trilogy, racking in a whopping 1.5 billion yen (13.5 million US) in ticket sales and reaching top box office, the second film in the trilogy to the hit Fate/ Stay Night series has officially announced a new visual and release date.
The film, titled, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly. is set to release in Japan on January 12th, 2019, in 131 theaters. Expect to see the film release in North America sometime later that year. Check out the new visual for the film that was released as well, below!
Excited for the upcoming film? Share your thoughts in the usual place! Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly, will be releasing in Japan on January 12th, 2019.
