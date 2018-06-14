New Visual For Live-Action GARO Series KAMINOKIBA -JINGA-, Premiere Date Announced

The spinoff series centers on Masahiro Inoue's character Jinga. The official website of the Garo franchise has revealed new details regarding the live-action television series Kaminokiba -JINGA-.

The official website of the Garo franchise revealed that the new live-action television series Kaminokiba -JINGA- will air this year. The website also revealed a teaser visual for the series.







The show is a spinoff of the series focusing on Ryūga Dōgai, and centers around the character Jinga (played by Masahiro Inoue). The Garo: Kaminokiba live-action film, which focuses on Ryūga Dōgai, opened in Japan on January 6.

The previously announced Garo: Gekkō no Tabibito live-action film, which focuses on Raiga Saejima, will also open in 2018.

The first 25-episode live-action Garo series premiered on October 7, 2005 and spawned multiple live-action films and television series. The live-action Zero: Dragon Blood series, the newest television series in the franchise, premiered on January 6, 2017.

Section23 Films' Kraken Releasing brand announced in October 2016 that it has licensed the original live-action Garo series. The company released the first 13 episodes on Blu-ray Disc on October 17, and it has since released various installments in the franchise. HDIVE began streaming the original series last June.

The Garo: Crimson Moon television anime series is getting an anime film, titled Usuzumizakura -Garo- (Gray Cherry Blossoms: Garo), which will premiere in October.