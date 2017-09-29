New Visual Poster For OVERLORD Season 2's January 2018 Premiere
The official website for the anime adaptation of Kugane Maruyama's action fantasy light novel series Overlord confirmed today on September 29, that they will be having a second season for the series release in January of 2018. They also posted a teaser on their twitter page with a visual featuring the face of the skeletal lich protagonist Ainz Ooal Gown.
It is also confirmed that the key and main staff members of the first season will be returning for season 2, including director Masayuki Ito, series composition writer Yukie Sugawara, and character designer Takahiro Yoshimatsu. And Madhouse will be working on the anime production again.
The first season of the TV anime was aired for 13 episodes from July to September 2015, then its first compilation film "Fushihsa no Ou/The Undead King" was released in Japan on February 25, 2016, the second film "Shikkoku no Eiyu/The Dark Hero" followed on March 11.
Overlord Synopsis: The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.
