ONE PIECE And DRAGONBALL SUPER Get Big 1-Hour Battle Specials
The promotions for the upcoming battles have kicked off! In the promotional clip we get to see little sneak peeks of the Luffy vs Sanji fight. After that we get to see a tiny bit of the Goku vs Jiren battle. For the promotions in Japan, there's panoramic versions of the visuals on display for one week at Seibu Shinjuku station and Seibu Ikebukuro, and a chance for fans to win posters signed by Goku and Luffy voice actresses Masako Nozawa and Mayumi Tanaka. The nature of what to expect has also become apparent.
The promotions for the upcoming battles in One Piece and Dragonball Super have officially kicked off! Hit the jump to watch the promotion video and to take a look at the poster!
Both series will have the hero take on a significant in a 1-hour, double episode battle in what will be a thematic convergence rather than a crossover. For the schedule up first on October 1 it will be Luffy vs Sanji (that means there will be no episode of Dragon Ball Super that week). Then a week later on the 8th, it's Goku vs Jiren (One Piece will take a break).
Here is the official promo clip for your viewing! Which one are you more excited for?! Let us know which one you are most looking forward to in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]