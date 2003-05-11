One Piece Headlines

EXCLUSIVE: Luffy And The Straw Hat Pirates Meet Baccarat In New ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Clip

One Piece is coming to theaters next month and we have an exclusive clip to share with you from the film! The Straw Hat Pirates meet Baccarat and the Muscle Turtles in this exclusive clip!

One Piece Film: Gold, an original standalone One Piece film from the original creator Eiichiro Oda, is coming to North American theaters next month and we have an exclusive clip to share, courtesy of FUNimation!

In this exclusive clip, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates meet Baccarat and the crazy Muscle Turtles who power the automobiles on the Gran Tesoro. Luffy and the crew have come to the Gran Tesoro in search of fame and riches, but does the Gild Tesoro, the ruler of the country sized ship, have different plans for the pirates?



Make sure and check out our One Piece Film: Gold spoiler-free review if you haven't done so already!

One Piece Film: Gold hits North American theaters January 10th through the 17th. You can pick up tickets HERE!




The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
