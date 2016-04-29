Jamie Lee Curtis Spotted At The ONE PICE: GOLD North American Premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis and her son have become quite famous for showing up at movies and conventions celebrating all things geek, often in costume. As such, it should come as no surprise that she was the the NA premiere for One Piece Film: Gold .

Jamie Lee Curtis and her son, Thomas Guest, were spotted at the North American premiere of One Piece Film: Gold last night at the Silver Screen Theater in West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.



The two have made headlines in the past for their muual love of geek culture, attending the North American premiere of Warcraft in costume, secretly attending a Street Fighter tournament in Vega cosplay and even providing an English dub for a Studio Ghibli film.



In light of their track record, it's actually a little disappointing that they didn't cosplay as any of the Straw Hat crew.