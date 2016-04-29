Jamie Lee Curtis Spotted At The ONE PICE: GOLD North American Premiere
Jamie Lee Curtis and her son, Thomas Guest, were spotted at the North American premiere of One Piece Film: Gold last night at the Silver Screen Theater in West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.
Jamie Lee Curtis and her son have become quite famous for showing up at movies and conventions celebrating all things geek, often in costume. As such, it should come as no surprise that she was the the NA premiere for One Piece Film: Gold.
The two have made headlines in the past for their muual love of geek culture, attending the North American premiere of Warcraft in costume, secretly attending a Street Fighter tournament in Vega cosplay and even providing an English dub for a Studio Ghibli film.
In light of their track record, it's actually a little disappointing that they didn't cosplay as any of the Straw Hat crew.
SYNOPSIS: The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, "One Piece Film: Gold." The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world's most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]