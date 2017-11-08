ONE PUNCH Illustrator Creates The Best SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING Poster To Date
Yusuke Murata has inked what has to be the best Spider-Man Homecoming poster to date. The posters leading up the launch of the film were okay, but nothing close to what Murata has produced. In fact Marvel Studios asked the One-Punch illustrator to create the Japanese poster.
The image above spread like wildfire after the masterpiece was shared on Twitter. The poster features the Vulture high above New York City. The villain of course is being deterred by the masked crusader Spider-Man, who is seen struggling with the Vulture. Spider-Man is webbing and knocking down anything the Vulture throws at him.
Murata has drawn Spider-Man on several occasions as Marvel Comics has hired the famed One-Punch Man illustrator to ink Spider-Man on comic cover art for Japanese editions of the comic.
All in all the Japanese version rivals almost anything Spider-Man Homecoming related in the United States. Marvel Studios should have had Murata take over the poster campaign in the states. Is that saying too much? Let us know in the comment section below!
About One-Punch Man:
Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!
