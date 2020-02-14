ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Pre-Purchases Currently Open; Additional Content Revealed

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a few weeks away from releasing, and pre-purchases that feature some additional content have already become available.

Pre-order ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS to receive: The base game, two additional outfits, the Saitama mask, & Saitama (Dream Version) as a playable character!



ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS arrives Feb. 28th, 2020! Pre-order: https://t.co/oXUMS6TNFh pic.twitter.com/rVT5lupcAW — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 14, 2020

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

We have some exciting news for video game players, as well as fans of the One Punch Man series, who have been eagerly anticipating the release of, as Bandai Namco has revealed that those who pre-purchase the game will be getting some additional content.As revealed by Bandai Namco, players who pre-purchase their copy ofwill be getting an Early Access code for Saitama(Dream Version) as a playable character, as well as two additional outfits(Saitama Jersey and Saitama Black Suit) and a Saitama mask that players can make their avatar wear.will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on; bringing with it some action-packed 3-Vs-3 battles that will see players fighting as their own avatar, as well as the powerful heroes from the One Punch Man series.Have a look:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.