ORIGIN: Funimation Announces The Special Edition Anime Is Coming Soon

Related Headlines

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST & ONE PIECE Voice Actor Ed Blaylock Has Passed Away At The Age Of 64. The anime community lostone its great voice actors Ed Blaylock at the age of 64. Hit the jump and celebrate the life of a man who brought us some great characters.

NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 - Titans From the South - Fast Paced Clip! Funimation has released a new clip entitled "Titans From The South" from Attack on Titan Season 2. Check out the clip after the jump!