ORIGIN: Funimation Announces The Special Edition Anime Is Coming Soon
Today, Funimation announced that a special edition of Origin: Spirits of the Past is in the works and is now available for pre-order. Check out the preview trailer below!
The special edition Origin is in the works from anime distributor Funimation. Check out the trailer and all the details after the jump!
About Origin:
Long ago, the Forest was awakened and the Moon unleashed a ravenous Beast upon the Earth. Centuries later, as humanity struggle to coexist with the Forest, Agito revives slumbering Toola, who calls forth ancient technology to reshape the future from the ashes of the past. With the blessing of the Forest, Agito must save Toola from herself in order to rescue them all.
