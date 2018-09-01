OVERLORD 2: FUNIMATION Confirms They Will Be Doing An English Dub For The Series
The first season of Overlord ended over three years ago, and fans have been anxious to get their hands on more. Sadly for fans in the west they had to wait till the final wire to receive confirmation of whether or not it would actually make it to one of the streaming services. Luckily for fans in the west Funimation has announced via Twitter that it has gained the license for an English broadcast release at a later date!
After waiting for weeks, Funimation has officially confirmed it has gained the license for an English broadcast release. Hit the jump to get the full details!
Originally the first season was an exclusive to Hulu, luckily for fans Funimation has confirmed that they will release a simuldub of the series at a later date. The second season of Overlord is arriving today which is great news for all fans! There will be a new opening and closing theme from OxT and MYTH&ROID, titled "Go Cry Go" and "Hydra," respectively.
Here is the opening theme of the second season for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the news? Do you prefer dub or original versions of anime better? Are you going to be watching Overlord 2 tonight? Let us know in the comments down below!
Overlord Synopsis: The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.
