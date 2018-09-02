OVERLORD II Anime Has Revealed New Visuals And The Cast For The New Arc
Earlier today, the official website for the anime of Kugane Maruyama's Overlord novel series revealed a new key visual and announced five new characters and cast members, as well as three visuals for returning characters in Overlord II, the anime's second season. The anime will enter the Kingdom arc in the sixth episode, "Those Who Pick Up, Those Who Are Picked Up", on February 13th. Check out the new visuals and cast members down below!
The new cast members are:
Ami Koshimizu as Lakyus
Kimiko Saitō as Gagaran
Yumiri Hanamori as Evileye
Shizuka Ishigami as Tia
Miyu Tomita as Tina
The three visuals for the returning characters show Renner, Climb, and Brain. Check them out down below:
The series premiered on the AT-X channel on January 9 at 10:30 p.m., and then on Tokyo MX, MBS, TV Aichi, and BS11. It is also streaming on the Hikari TV and AbemaTV services. The short anime spinoff Ple Ple Pleiades also returned on January 9 under the title Ple Ple Pleiades 2.
Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and Funimation is streaming an English dub.
What are your thoughts on the new visual and cast members? Do you think they will play a big role in the upcoming arc? What questions for the next season still remain unanswered? Shoot your thoughts down below!
