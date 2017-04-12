OVERLORD II Anime Series Will Show Off New Promo Video After December 17th
The Overlord Ⅱ anime series will stream a new promo video which contains scenes from the 1st episode after December 17th, 2017! This news was revealed to us through the anime's official twitter page!
The official Overlord anime website had revealed earlier this year that the anime would be making a return in January of 2018.
Here is the official teaser video for the second season of Overlord for your viewing pleasure!
The anime's second season hopes to outdo its first by bringing on a talent crew to oversee it. Naoyuki Itou will return to direct the new season while Yukie Sugawara takes charge of series composition. Satoshi Tasaki joined on to assist returning character designer Takahiro Yoshimatsu brings the anime's characters to life. Madhouse will also handle production on the second season as it did last time.
Overlord Synopsis: The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.
