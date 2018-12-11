OVERLORD: MASS for the DEAD RPG Is Coming to Mobile Phones in 2019

Role Playing Games (RPG) on mobile phones are plentiful, but the majority aren’t worth playing. However, maybe RPG fans could give the latest Overlord: Mass for the Dead game a chance, well, that’s if it’s a good title.



We all know of the Overlord anime, which is based on the novel series of the same name. It’s one of the most popular today, so the creation of a game was long forthcoming. The question is, can this mobile game garner the same success as the novel series?



According to Exyx Inc., the game has so far achieved over 400,000 pre-registration, which is a sign of good things to come. Not to mention, the title is free-to-play, and will likely include in-app purchases and other forms of micro-transactions.

Free loot for those who have pre-registered



Here’s the thing, the creators of the game have put in place a system to reward players who decided to register early. If the game achieves 400,000 pre-registration, then each player will receive 500 Chaos Stones, and will also have the option to play Gacha 10 times.



Should the number reach 500,000 pre-registration, then each player stands to receive 600 Chaos Stones and the chance to play Gacha 12 times.



Now, if it goes up to 900,000, then players will get a whopping 1,000 Chaos Stones, and 20 chances to play Gacha.



We have no idea what the Chaos Stones are for, but if we had to guess, then it should be a tool to help players move forward more quickly in the game. If you run out of these stones, then chances are, you’ll need to use real money to acquire more.



Overlord: Mass for the Dead is set to come out in early 2019.

