OVERLORD SEASON 2 Official Teaser Has Finally Landed
The trailer, which can be seen below, was shared on Youtube and Overlord’s official website this weekend. The anime will usher in a new story from Kugane Maruyama’s novels and is slated to debut next January. If you are not familiar with Overlord, then you should know the series is an increasingly popular one. The anime debuted back in January 2015 and has had two compilation films release in Japan.
The first teaser trailer for Overlord’s second season just hit the Internet, and the stunning reel shows off some of the anime’s most popular characters as well as some new ones we will soon meet!
As for its story, Overlord is a new twist anime and its focus on gaming series. The anime takes place in 2138 where virtual reality gaming is all the rage. Yggdrasil is one of the industry’s most popular games, but it is mysterious shut down one day. One gamer named Momonga decides he does not want to log out of the game, and his avatar is turned into a massive skeleton lich mage who is known as “the most powerful wizard.”
With apparently omnipotence at his disposal, Momonga explores the game’s abandoned world. However, the game continues to evolve without players as NPCs begin to develop emotions and independent thought. With no one to hold him back, Momonga decides he will become the new ruler of Yggdrasil, but the player’s goals are not as easy to accomplish as he thought.
The anime's second season hopes to outdo its first by bringing on a talent crew to oversee it. Naoyuki Itou will return to direct the new season while Yukie Sugawara takes charge of series composition. Satoshi Tasaki joined on to assist returning character designer Takahiro Yoshimatsu brings the anime's characters to life. Madhouse will also handle production on the second season as it did last time.
What are your thoughts on the article? Have you seen the Overlord anime series or read the manga before? Which one do you think is better? Who is your favorite character in the series? We won't judge if you chose Albedo...
Here is the official trailer for the first season of Overlord for those who have not seen it or who want to see it again and get caught back up!
Overlord Synopsis: The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.
