OVERLORD Season 3 Has Released Some Intriguing New Promo Videos For The First Episode

Overlord 3 has unveiled a new commercial and three videos that showcase the third season's first episode. Hit the jump for all of the details.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the third season of Overlord. Many fans were chomping at the bit once the announcement of a third season was made and now, as we inch closer to its release, we keep getting more news in regards to the series! The official Overlord website had recently revealed three new videos for Kugane Maruyama's series; a commercial and also two promo videos that showcase season 3's first episode! Check them out here!















With Madhouse returning to animate and OxT and MYTH&ROID returning for the theme songs "VORACITY" and "Silent Solitude" its safe to say Overlord 3 is gearing up to be a smash hit! The series premiers on July 10th in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX and MBS and also on July 11th on BS11. July 12th will have the show premier on TV Aichi and it wil also stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation!

