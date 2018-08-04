OVERLORD Season Three Announces Release Date In An Awesome New Teaser Trailer

With Overlord season 2 making waves in the anime community, it's no surprise season 3 is not far off. Well, now we have official confirmation with a new teaser for the upcoming third season!

Adapted from Maruyama Kugane's light novel series, Overlord, is a fantasy series that has seen some amazing success not just in the printed medium but also as an anime. With its second season still going on; it was announced during episode 13 that we would also be receiving a new season as soon as this year!



More specifically, it was announced that the series would be released this July! The new voice talent was also announced for the series which included Sakurai Takahiro as Jircniv Rune Farlord El Nix and also Hashi Takaya as Fluder Paradyne. To culminate all of this we were also given an awesome new trailer to showcase what to expect! Feel free to check it out right here!







While the teaer may be short, it definitely sets the tone of what it to come. Are you ready for another exciting season? Overlord season 3 airs this July!

