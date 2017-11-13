OxT And MYTH&ROID Are Returning For OVERLORD'S SEASON 2 Themes

Many fan prayers have been answered, Japanese rock bands OxT and MYTH&ROID will perform the official theme songs for the 2nd season of Overlord!

With even more great Overlord news, Japanese rock bands OxT and MYTH&ROID will perform the official theme songs for the 2nd season of Overlord. Similar to how they did the 1st season of Overlord, OxT will perform the opening theme, while MYTH&ROID will perform the ending theme. The titles of the opening and ending themes have not yet been revealed at this time.



Here is the official trailer for Overlord's Second Season, followed by the opening and closing themes for the first season of Overlord!







Here is the official opening theme song Clattanoia by OxT for Overlord's first season!







Here is the official closing theme song L.L.L. by MYTH&ROID for your listening pleasure!







