Plans For The Recent Live-Action GINTAMA Adaptaion's North American Release Have Been Revealed
The live-action adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's 2003 Gintama manga was released in Japanese theaters on July 14, 2017 and will be coming to BD/DVD for North American release courtesy of Well Go USA. The home video release is scheduled for March 6, 2018. A sequel film is slated to hit Japanese theaters next Summer.
Well Go USA, an independent film distributor that specializes in importing Asian cinema will be releasing the recent live-action Gintama films on BD/DVD.
Reports back in August stated that the film would also be receiving a limited theatrical run in North American theaters but there have been no further updates since the initial report.
Gintama is one of the most popular and best-selling shonen manga titles in Japan, regularly taking second place behind One Piece. It also regularly ranks as one of Japan's most profitable anime.
ABOUT GINTAMA
Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga began publishing in 2003 and annually ranks as one of the country's top sellers. An anime adaptation aired from 2006 to 2015 (with several, extended hiatuses). To date, there have been 62 volumes of the manga released, along with several light novels, video games and anime films.
