Plans For The Recent Live-Action GINTAMA Adaptaion's North American Release Have Been Revealed

Well Go USA, an independent film distributor that specializes in importing Asian cinema will be releasing the recent live-action Gintama films on BD/DVD.

The live-action adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's 2003 Gintama manga was released in Japanese theaters on July 14,

2017

and will be coming to BD/DVD for North American release courtesy of Well Go USA. The home video release is scheduled for March 6, 2018. A sequel film is slated to hit Japanese theaters next Summer.



Reports back in August stated that the film would also be receiving a limited theatrical run in North American theaters but

Gintama is one of the most popular and best-selling shonen manga titles in Japan, regularly taking second place behind One Piece. It also regularly ranks as one of Japan's most profitable anime