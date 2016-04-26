Playstation Announces Youtube Air Date For GRAVITY RUSH THE ANIMATION: OVERTURE

Playstation announced that their North American and European YouTube channels will be streaming the GRAVITY RUSH THE ANIMATION: OVERTURE on December 26th, 2016. The prequel animated feature is a prequel to the Gravity Rush 2 Playstation 4 game that is set to release on January 25th, 2017.Studio Khara (Evangelion films) produced the prequel, which serves as the bridge between the first and second installments of the game.







The game features a free DLC and many other goodies for those who pre-order the game. The second game also introduces a brand new character, Angel. One of the developers had this to say about her character.



"She shows up to help Kat when she's in a bind, quickly dispensing of a group of pesky Nevi enemies. Angel is a superheroine with an aggressive and wild fighting style, and packs an overwhelming punch to her attacks. She also has a crystallization ability that helps her to regenerate health instantly."



It's a great thing to see when game developers take care of their fans through free content, DLCs or in this case an animated feature.

About Gravity Rush:



