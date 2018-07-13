POKEMON the SERIES: SUN and MOON Episode 64 Won't Air on Disney XD Due to Blackface?

It would seem as if the current American political climate has claimed episode 64 of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon due to a scene that could draw attacks on Disney.

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard of a Pokémon episode getting the “banned” treatment in the West. These things tend to happen now and again, and guess what? Well, it’s happening yet again.

Many times, when an episode is banned, it all boils down to a few technicalities that shouldn’t have come into question in the first place. The same can be said for this episode which comes from the current series, Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon.

You see, in Episode 64 titled, “Touchdown in Friendship,” Ash Ketchum became friends with a tribe of Passimian who are known for playing a particular sport that is similar to Football, or Soccer for the Americans.

Imagine if Ash caught all of those Passimian, We would have another Tauros situation, There would be a joke going around that only Japan can see Ash capture 30+ Pokemon in one episode pic.twitter.com/fBRs2kCGeP — Arkeus (@Arkeus88) July 10, 2018

Here’s the thing, then, these Pokémon are being bullied by another tribe of Passimian, and as such, Ash decides to dress up as a Passimian in a bid to integrate and possibly put an end to the fighting.

As we can see from the Twitter picture, Ash’s face is painted in dark grey, so because of this, the episode won’t be aired on Disney XD. The primary reason is how similar the face painting is to Black Face, according to reports.

From my point of view, and as a black man, it looks nothing like Black Face, but at the same time, I can understand due to the current political climate ravaging the United States. There are definitely folks out there who might find issue with the episode, and chances are, Disney doesn’t want to deal with any scandals right now.

At the end of the day, America is what it is and there’s nothing much we can do about it. The best option right now is to find a way to watch the Japanese version with English sub