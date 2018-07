POKÉMON ADVENTURES Manga Arc and Movie Adaptations Launch Today!

Pokémon

It seems likefans already have a lot to look forward to between now and 2019, but the list just got a little bit longer. VIZ Media announced, starting today, they will be launching digitized volumes ofAdventures every month from now through next year.These digital editions will be available on a multitude of platforms, inlcuding the VIZ Manga app (obviously), ComiXology, Kobo, Nook, iBooks, Kindle and Google Play.According to the VIZ Blog , the release dates are as follows:Available Now:Adventures: Red & Blue (Vols. 1-7), free preview here August:Adventures: Gold & Silver (Vols. 8-14)September:Adventures: Ruby & Sapphire (Vols. 15-22)October:Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen (Vols. 23-25)October:Adventures: Emerald (Vols. 26-29)November:Adventures: Diamond and Pearl/Platinum (Vols. 1-11)December:Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver (Vols. 1-2)Finally, after six months of sweet, sweet digital manga goodness, January 2019 will feature the movie tie-in manga!If that isn't enoughfor you between now and 2019, especially if you're lucky enough to have Switch, you should maybe speak to a professional about your japenese monster addiction. Personally, I've found mysupport group very helpful. We go on long walks through the woods with our mobile devices and talk about the long-term side effects of an incompleteLooking forward to these upcoming digital releases? Let us know in the comments!