Check Out These Amazing Fight Clips From The Live Action RUROUNI KENSHIN Trilogy

FUNimation announced the live action Rurouni Kenshin movie trilogy on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To commemorate the occasion, they've released two action packed clip entitled "Kenshin Vs. Swordhunter" and "Sanosuke Vs. Priest." These two clips show off great adaptations of the fight scenes you get from the anime series. Yes, it is very hard to do and doesn't always work, but these are as close as anyone could have hoped for!Don't forget to pick up the trilogy combo pack on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Combo here!