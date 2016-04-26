Check Out These Amazing Fight Clips From The Live Action RUROUNI KENSHIN Trilogy
FUNimation has launched two amazing clips from the live action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy! Hit the jump, watch the epic clips and let us know what you think!
FUNimation announced the live action Rurouni Kenshin movie trilogy on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To commemorate the occasion, they've released two action packed clip entitled "Kenshin Vs. Swordhunter" and "Sanosuke Vs. Priest." These two clips show off great adaptations of the fight scenes you get from the anime series. Yes, it is very hard to do and doesn't always work, but these are as close as anyone could have hoped for!
About The Rurouni Kenshin Trilogy:
Fans of the samurai genre will be awestruck by this riveting film adaption of the classic franchise! In the wake of a brutal civil war, Kenshin Himura, once a feared killer, turns his back on bloodshed and vows to carry a reversed-edge blade for the rest of his days. But Kenshin soon finds that the world around him is greatly changed. Rapid modernization has given rise to new villains driven by power and greed—and from the shadows of the past, the famed assassin Makoto Shishio has returned to wreak havoc across Japan. Together, with the beautiful kendo instructor Kaoru and a colorful cast of allies, Kenshin embarks on a quest to protect the innocent from those that would do them harm. In a staggering display of swordplay and martial arts mastery, Kenshin will attempt to survive his promise to face his own blade—before spilling the blood of his enemies!
