Here Are FUNimation's TOP 5 Action Scenes From The Live Action RUROUNI KENSHIN Trilogy.

Last year was an epic year for the Rurouni Kenshin franchise. Not only did we get a live action adaptation of the franshice, but we got three amazing movies featuring some amazing fight sequences.
Today, FUNimation released a new video commemorating the TOP 5 action sequences from the films. Check them out below and don't forget to pick up your copy
of this stunning trilogy!
About the Rurouni Kenshin Trilogy:
Fans of the samurai genre will be awestruck by this riveting film adaption of the classic franchise! In the wake of a brutal civil war, Kenshin Himura, once a feared killer, turns his back on bloodshed and vows to carry a reversed-edge blade for the rest of his days. But Kenshin soon finds that the world around him is greatly changed. Rapid modernization has given rise to new villains driven by power and greed—and from the shadows of the past, the famed assassin Makoto Shishio has returned to wreak havoc across Japan. Together, with the beautiful kendo instructor Kaoru and a colorful cast of allies, Kenshin embarks on a quest to protect the innocent from those that would do them harm. In a staggering display of swordplay and martial arts mastery, Kenshin will attempt to survive his promise to face his own blade—before spilling the blood of his enemies!
