SABAN BRANDS And NICKELODEON Have Renewed POWER RANGERS Partnership Till 2021

Saban Brands and Nickelodeon have announced that they have renewed their partnership for Power Rangers until 2021. Hit the jump to get the full details.

Earlier today Saban Brands and Nickelodeon have announced that they have renewed their partnership for the Power Rangers franchise until 2021! Nickelodeon is currently airing Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the second season sequel to the Power Rangers Ninja Steel series, and the 25th entry in the Power Rangers franchise. The series premiered on January 27th.



The series also uses footage from Toei's ninja-themed Shuriken Sentai Ninninger series, which premiered earlier back in February of 2015, and marks the 40th anniversary of Toei's Super Sentai franchise as well.



Last March a Power Rangers film opened in the United States. The film earned an estimated US$84,234,169 in the United States and a worldwide total of about US$140 million. The film's director Dean Israelite reported last summer that Lionsgate and Saban were in talks for a sequel.



In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it's up to the Power Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!

