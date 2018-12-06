Season 2 Of MOB PSYCHO 100 Revealed A New Visual Featuring Lead Characters

Time has passed since the first season of Mob Psycho 100 ended. Thanks to fan support season 2 is on its way and we now have a new look at the main characters.

Earlier this year, the franchise put out its first OVA (Original Video Animation), and a full second season now on the way. About time we got a new visual for the season, right?

The official website for Mob Psycho 100 posted a new visual for the new season. The artwork highlights several familiar characters in one surprising location.







Mob is a Singin' In The Rain fan?

The image showcases Mob Psycho 100’s main characters. Mob is seen in a bright outfit. He has a calf-length raincoat, and the yellow goes nicely with Mob’s red umbrella.

He is joined in the rain by his mentor Reigen. The older man is also wearing a yellow raincoat but his umbrella has a black coloring.

Over to the left, the art shows Dimple trailing after Mob and he’s got his friend with him.

There is no confirmed return date for Mob Psycho 100 but the Madhouse title did drop a few details. The anime will bring back the staff from season one as Yuzuru Tachikawa will return as director, Hiroshi Seko will oversee series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will be its character designer.